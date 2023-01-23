WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man is in jail after police say he was responsible for multiple crashes and tried to assault an officer.

Robert Mach, 36, is charged with driving under the influence, driving while suspended, failure to control, resisting arrest, assault on an officer and vehicle trespass.

According to a police report, a series of events took place early Saturday morning before Mach would be arrested.

Saturday around 2:50 a.m., police were called to the 1400 block of Maxwell Ave. on reports that a car crashed into a pole.

When they got there, officers found the driver of the car inside another car. The person who called 911 told police that the man was sitting inside their car, and they did not know him.

The caller opened the car door and Mach got out and got into a fighting stance toward the caller, according to a police report. Police said he smelled like alcohol and his eyes were glossy.

Officers pulled out a stun gun and ordered Mach to put his hands behind his back, but Mach did not listen and tried to punch the officer, the report stated. At that point, the officer used the stun gun on him and he fell to the ground, according to the report.

An ambulance was called and the paramedics told officers that earlier in the morning, around 1:57 a.m., they saw Mach driving down Woodbine, hitting multiple trash cans and also striking the back of their ambulance.

Police said Mach was involved in a fight with the owner of one of the trash cans that had been hit. Mach had been knocked unconscious during that fight but regained consciousness and ran away before officers arrived, according to the report.

As officers continued to investigate, they realized that he had also been involved in a police chase around 1:44 a.m.

The report states that Niles police were chasing Mach because he was suspected of a hit-and-run crash that was reported at 1:29 a.m.

Police said Mach is also the suspect in another crash just minutes prior at the intersection of East Avenue SE and Youngstown Road SE. The report states the front end of a Jeep had been damaged, and a woman in the Jeep was bleeding from her head.

As officers wrapped up the crash on Maxwell, Mach was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital. However, he had to be sedated because he tried to hit the paramedic and was being aggressive, the report states.

Mach was arraigned Monday and pleaded not guilty. He is being held on a $25,000 bond.