YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – First News has just confirmed that U.S. Marshals have found and arrested a suspect in Rowan Sweeney’s murder after a year’s search.

Andre McCoy, 22, has been wanted since March 25, 2021, when he was indicted on charges of aggravated murder, attempted murder, felonious assault and aggravated burglary, all with firearms specifications. He is also wanted on a tampering with evidence charge.

McCoy’s charges stem from the September 21, 2020, murder of Rowan Sweeney, who was shot during what police believe to be a robbery of the home where Rowan was staying with his mother.

The county prosecutor handling the Rowan Sweeney case confirmed with First News that McCoy was arrested early Saturday morning.

First News is looking to find more details on McCoy’s arrest. Check back here for updates.