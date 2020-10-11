Suspect in Niles home invasion officially booked into Trumbull Co. jail

Friday afternoon, Powell was arrested and taken to the hospital after police found him unconscious from ingesting pills

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – New details were released Sunday on a burglary and assault suspect in Niles. On Friday, a man forced his way into an elderly woman’s home on Maple Street.

Leonard Powell Jr., 56, is charged with aggravated burglary after police say he knocked on the 87-year-old woman’s door around 8 a.m. Friday.

Surveillance video from the woman’s home shows Powell asking her to sign a petition. He then forced his way into her home and tried to rob her.

Friday afternoon, Powell was arrested and taken to the hospital after police found him unconscious from ingesting pills.

On Sunday, he was officially booked into the Trumbull County jail. More charges may be pending.

More stories from WKBN.com: