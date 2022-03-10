YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A suspect in a January 30 murder is now behind bars.

Jamiyah Brooks, 22, is in the Mahoning County jail on a charge of murder as well as unrelated charges of carrying concealed weapons and tampering with evidence.

Details of his arrest are expected to be available later Thursday.

Brooks, of Lillburne Drive, is charged with the Jan. 30 shooting death of Isiah Helms, 22, who was found February 2 in a the Mt. Hope Veterans Cemetery on Liberty Road on the far East Side.

Police said Helms had been dead for several days when he was found. He was last seen early Jan. 25 at his Plaza View Court home getting into a car.

Police have not released a motive for Helms’ death or how they knew where to look for him.

At the time Helms was killed, Brooks had been free on $5,000 bond following his arraignment in municipal court the day after a Dec. 28 arrest on Ivanhoe Avenue on charges of carrying concealed weapons and tampering with evidence.

That bond was continued Jan. 25 during his arraignment in common pleas court after the case was bound over to a grand jury and Brooks was indicted.

Brooks was arrested around 2:45 p.m. on Dec. 28 after police answered a gunfire call on Ivanhoe Avenue on the South Side.

When police arrived at the home, witnesses told police someone in a Jeep fired several shots. Officers found casings from 9mm and .40-caliber handguns in the roadway, reports said.

As officers were collecting the casings, reports said they were informed that two males ran out of the house and were running through backyards.

Brooks was found a short time later running from Detroit Avenue back to Ivanhoe Avenue and was taken into custody, reports said.

Police also viewed a video that showed a person who looked like Brooks in a nearby backyard taking off a sweatshirt, putting a gun inside the sweatshirt and leaving the sweatshirt in a tree. The person who took the video took the sweatshirt and gun and gave it to police, reports said.

Another neighbor said their dog found a bag in a backyard and inside the bag was a backpack that had a Kel Tec sub-2000 rifle inside with a foldable stock, reports said.

Brooks was given a gunshot residue test before he was booked into the Mahoning County jail.