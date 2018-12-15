Suspect in murder at Youngstown bar turns himself in to police Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - The suspect wanted on murder charges for a death at a Youngstown bar has turned himself in to police on Friday.

Traylor Coleman Johnson, 21, is charged with aggravated murder for the death of Derrick Franklin last month.

Franklin was shot inside of All City Sports Bar on Mahoning Avenue. He died at the hospital, where he was taken by a friend for treatment of his injuries.

Police issued a warrant for Johnson's arrest earlier this month.

Johnson will be held at the Mahoning County Jail prior to his court appearance on the charge.