Suspect in local drug ring taken into custody Wednesday by U.S. Marshals

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The last of nine suspects indicted in June on charges of being part of a ring that sold drugs in the Youngstown area was taken into custody Wednesday.

Ghalayah Labooth, 42, was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force and arraigned in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio on charges of conspiracy with intent to distribute cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine; two counts of use of a communication facility in furtherance of a drug crime; possession with intent to distribute cocaine; possession with intent to distribute cocaine; distribution of heroin and fentanyl; and distribution of fentanyl.

Labooth pleaded not guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Amanda M. Knapp. He will have a detention hearing Oct. 20.

The case is assigned to U.S. Judge Donald C. Nugent.

A 58-count indictment handed down in June accused Labooth and eight others of selling heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, crack cocaine and methamphetamine in the Youngstown area.

Investigators used search warrants to get wiretaps to help build their case. At least 38 calls or texts dealing with drugs or drug transactions are listed in the indictment. Code words used by the defendants included “man,” “girl,” “boy,” “hardware,” “zipper,” “vick,” and “onion,” according to the indictment.

The indictment said the ring operated from July 2019 to December 2019.

The government lists at least two recordings in the indictment of Labooth talking to another person to set up a meeting to sell drugs.