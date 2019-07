The shooting happened at the Monticello Apartments early Saturday morning

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The suspect in a weekend shooting in Liberty turned himself in Tuesday afternoon.

Mark Britt is now in police custody.

He is facing charges of felonious assault and having weapons under disability.

The shooting happened at the Monticello Apartments early Saturday morning.

A 35-year-old man was shot in the ankle.

Police said it started with an argument over a woman.