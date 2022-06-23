WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Youngstown man accused of shooting another man in the face at a Liberty intersection and then being wounded in a shootout with police has been indicted by a Trumbull County grand jury.

Kevin Mallard, 55, was indicted on direct presentment on two counts of attempted murder with firearm specifications; inducing panic, also with a firearm specification; improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle; and carrying concealed weapons.

He is expected to be arraigned Tuesday.

Mallard is accused of a June 10 shooting at Belmont Avenue and East Liberty Street in Liberty that injured Zachary Woods, 20, and a shootout with police that followed.

Police said Woods was at a red light at the intersection traveling north on Belmont Avenue when Mallard, who was in a Hummer behind Woods’ car, got out of his vehicle, shot Woods in the face, then turned west onto East Liberty Street where police stopped him.

Before Mallard could be taken into custody, investigators say he got in a shootout with three officers and was wounded. He was released from St. Elizabeth Health Center a few days after he was wounded and booked into the Mahoning County jail. He has been held without bond since his arraignment in Girard Municipal Court.

Police have said they do not know what prompted Mallard to shoot Woods.

The officers who fired their weapons were placed on administrative leave, which is standard in a police shooting.

At his arraignment, Mallard asked if he was eligible for the death penalty and said he wanted the death penalty. The charges he is facing do not make him eligible for the death penalty.

Woods is being treated at an out-of-town hospital and is expected to recover.