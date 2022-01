WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The man identified by police as the suspect in a series of thefts from vehicles overnight in Howland Township was arraigned in Warren Municipal Court Thursday morning.

Ryan Higgins, 38, pleaded not guilty to the felony theft charge. A preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 13 where Higgins will face Judge Terry Ivanchak.

Higgins is considered a flight risk and is being held without bond at Trumbull County Jail.