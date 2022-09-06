YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The suspect in an Aug. 26 shooting death who police say took the body to the police station waived his preliminary hearing Tuesday in municipal court.

Jacques Peterman-Oliver, 45, had a charge of murder bound over to a Mahoning County grand jury by Judge Renee DiSalvo.

Peterman-Oliver is accused of shooting Cameron Dyer, 36, about 9 p.m. Aug. 26 at a gas station at the corner of Logan and Saranac avenues.

After Dyer was shot, police said Peterman-Oliver put his body in his car and drove to the city police station on West Boardman Street.

Peterman-Oliver went inside and left the body in his car. He was taken into custody.

He is in the Mahoning County Jail on $500,000 bond.