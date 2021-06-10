Suspect in firefighter shooting case files suppression motion in gun case

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A suspect in the shooting of a Youngstown firefighter at a fire scene in 2016 Thursday filed a suppression motion in a gun case stemming from the shooting.

Attorneys for Cameron Dyer, 34, whose address is listed as the Lake Erie Correctional Institution in Conneaut, are asking Judge Anthony D’Apolito to suppress the seizure of an AK-47 semiautomatic rifle investigators found in a North Side home in 2018 because of deficient search warrant.

Dyer was a suspect after a city firefighter was shot in the leg Dec. 5, 2016, as firefighters were mopping up a fire scene at a vacant home on Elm Street on the north side.

Police said Dyer told them he was upset firefighters were not, in his opinion, going fast enough to fight the flames because he had about $8,000 in drug money stored in the house. The house was destroyed.

Dyer confronted firefighters and drove over their hoses before driving away. The firefighter was then shot with an AK-47.

No one has ever been charged with the shooting, but in March of 2017, Dyer pleaded guilty to a fourth degree felony charge of disrupting public services. He was sentenced to a year in prison, which was tacked onto a sentence he was serving in another case on drug cases.

In January 2020 he was indicted on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and tampering with evidence. Dyer’s girlfriend, Ciera Jackson-Bohazi, was indicted on charges of tampering with evidence, unlawful transactions and obstructing justice.

The charges were filed after police in September 2018 searched Jackson-Bohazi’s Ohio Avenue residence after a confidential informant told them he had knowledge of the shooting, and the informant saw Jackson-Bohazi bury something in the backyard that was wrapped in a garbage bag.

When police served a warrant at the home, they found an AK-47 similar to the one used in shooting the firefighter.

Jackson-Bohazi is charged with hiding evidence and lying to police, as is Dyer. He is not allowed to have a firearm because of numerous felony convictions dating back to 2010. The indictment in the case said he had a firearm from Dec. 5, 2016 to September, 2018.

David Betras and Patrick Kiraly, attorneys for Dyer, filed the suppression motion, saying the gun should not be allowed to be introduced as evidence because the warrant used for the search was not supported by probable cause.

Police never vouched for the credibility of the informant when they applied for the warrant, and it also allowed police to search for other items that weren’t mentioned by the warrant, the suppression motion said.

“…The firearm ultimately recovered must be suppressed as the evidence is the fruit of an illegal search,” the motion states. “The warrant was not based on probable cause because of the deficient warrant.”

Prosecutors have yet to submit a response.