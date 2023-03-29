WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — One of the three suspects charged with capital murder in connection to 16-year-old Chassidy Broadstone’s death appeared in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday afternoon.

Zachary Gurd pleaded not guilty to charges named in the indictment, including aggravated murder and aggravated arson.

Gurd and co-defendants Brendan Daviduk and Patricia Zarlingo were charged following the investigation into the Jan. 19 fire on Nevada Ave NW that killed Broadstone.

Assistant Prosecutor Chris Becker asked that no bond be set pointing to the fact that Gurd left the area and was arrested in Virginia.

“My client has no prior record — including, I don’t believe — a juvenile record. Up to the point of his arrest, he was working,” said Kevin Cafferkey, Gurd’s attorney. “It looks like, according to the prosecutor, he’s cooperating with police and made a statement.”

Gurd’s bond was continued at $500,000, with a condition of house arrest should he post bond.

He’s due back in court April 5.