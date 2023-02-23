WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The third suspect facing capital murder charges following a deadly fire in Warren last month will be brought back to Trumbull County.

Gurd waived his extradition hearing in Virginia where he has been held since his arrest.

Gurd left town following the Warren fire and was arrested in Chesterfield County earlier this month.

At this point, it’s unknown when he’ll arrive in Ohio or be arraigned on the charges.

Gurd, Brendan Daviduk and Patricia Zarlingo are all facing charges stemming from the investigation into 16-year-old Chassidy Broadstone’s murder.

Broadstone was killed in the January 19 fire at her home on Nevada Ave. NW.