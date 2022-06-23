YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man charged with causing a crash that killed a man while he was fleeing from a mass shooting last year is in custody.

Tyrone Chatman, 27, is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, a second degree felony; leaving the scene of an accident, a third degree felony; driving under suspension; and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of marijuana.

Chatman was charged in April for the May 23, 2021, crash that killed Charles Boerio, 27, at Salt Springs Road and Greenwood Avenue. Boerio was traveling west on Salt Springs Road when a Mercedes traveling east driven by Chatman went left of center and collided with his car, an accident report said. Boerio died at the scene.

At the time of the accident, police were on the scene of a shooting at the Torch Club in the 1200 block of Salt Springs Road that killed two people and wounded three others. Police have yet to make an arrest in that case.

Police said Chatman was fleeing the shooting when his car collided with Boerio’s.

Chatman was taken into custody Wednesday after appearing at the city police department. He was in the Trumbull County jail when he was charged in April.

Police said it took so long to file charges because evidence was sent to the Ohio State Highway Patrol lab in Columbus and they had to wait for those results to come back before charges could be filed.

Chatman is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.