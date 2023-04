YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A suspect in a Tuesday afternoon shooting on the East Side has turned himself in.

Titus Miller, 22, is free on his own recognizance after he was arraigned in municipal court Friday morning on a charge of felonious assault.

Miller is accused of firing shots at a car that passed a home on Pearl Street about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. A woman inside the car was wounded and treated at St. Elizabeth Health Center.

A preliminary hearing is expected to be held April 21.