YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The suspect in a Sept. 18 shooting death downtown will now have his case heard by a Mahoning County grand jury.

Johnny Serrano, 23, of Campbell, waived his preliminary hearing Wednesday in municipal court on a charge of murder. Judge Renee DiSalvo continued his $750,000 bond.

Serrano is accused of the shooting death of Yarnell Green, 32, at Hazel and West Federal streets early Sept. 18.

Police said the shooting happened after the two argued in a nearby bar.

Reports said police found a gun near Green’s body and eight shell casings. Serrano turned himself into police the next day and gave them a gun his attorney said was used in the shooting. Police would not comment on the gun found next to Green.

Serrano’s attorney hinted at a self defense argument when his client was arraigned.