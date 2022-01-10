YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The suspect in a Dec. 27 shooting that killed a person and injured three others waived a preliminary hearing Monday in municipal court while one of those victims is set to have a hearing Tuesday in an unrelated shooting.

A Mahoning County grand jury will now consider charges of aggravated murder and three counts of felonious assault against Marquez Thomas, 24, after Thomas waived his hearing in municipal court before Judge Renee DiSalvo.

Thomas is accused of a shooting about 1:15 a.m. Dec. 27 in the parking lot of a Tyrell Avenue apartment complex that killed Joseph Addison, 42, and wounded three others.

Police are also seeking the sister of Thomas, C’Mone Thomas, 22, who is wanted on complicity charges for her role in the shootings.

Detectives have yet to release a motive for the shooting.

Thomas’ attorney, Lynn Maro, had also asked for a reduction in her client’s $1 million bond set when he was arraigned last week to at least $400,000, saying that Thomas has no prior felonies and needs to work because he is the sole supporter for his family.

Maro said Thomas would pay for house arrest if he was granted a lower bail with work release privileges. She also said Thomas maintains his innocence and even supplied an alibi witness for detectives to interview.

Assistant City Prosecutor James Vivo said he would agree to a reduction to $800,000, but no more.

Judge DiSalvo agreed to reduce the bond to $800,000, with house arrest should Thomas be able to post it as well as a no contact with the surviving victims.

Set for a hearing on an unrelated shooting after Thomas’ hearing was Juan Leonard, 34. Leonard was wanted on a warrant for improper discharge of a firearm at or into a habitation stemming from a May 26 shooting at an Imperial Street home, but Leonard was not taken into custody until he was wounded in the same shooting Thomas is charged with.

Leonard, who was in court with bandages covering both arms, had his hearing pushed back to Tuesday. He is accused of firing several shots into the home after he argued online with the homeowner over respect. No one was injured.