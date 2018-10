Suspect in deadly Niles stabbing called 911: 'Get here now' Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) - Police said Edward Anderson, Jr. called 911 Saturday after stabbing two people, killing one of them.

Anderson called 911 twice. In one of the calls, he can be heard yelling "get here now" to the dispatcher.

Michael Tsarnas, 41, was killed.

Melissa Stroud, 19, was hurt.

Police said it looks like Anderson and Stroud recently broke up.