Suspect in custody following chase from Youngstown to Vienna

Troopers say a man was driving a Jeep erratically, leading to a pursuit from Youngstown to Vienna

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – A suspect is in custody following a chase Friday morning from Youngstown to Vienna.

The suspect is at St. Elizabeth Health Center for an evaluation.

According to the Warren post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, investigators captured the suspect in woods in the area of Route 193.

It ended there following a police pursuit that started hours earlier in Youngstown.

Troopers say the man was driving a Jeep erratically.

The Youngstown Police Department will determine if charges are filed.

