Suspect in custody facing charges for June overdose death in Austintown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The man who turned himself in to U.S. Marshals Tuesday on a secret indictment was wanted for a June overdose death in Austintown.

Michael McCullough, 28, of West Princeton Avenue, is in the Mahoning County Jail on charges of involuntary manslaughter, corrupting another with drugs and trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound.

McCullough was indicted Thursday by the grand jury and turned himself in Tuesday.

An indictment in the case charged him with supplying the drugs that led to the June 27 overdose death of Damian St. John, 40.

St. John was found June 24 by his girlfriend in a home on South Roanoke Avenue and died three days later at St. Elizabeth Health Center.

A coroner’s report said he tested positive for opiates at the hospital, and toxicology reports found that he had fentanyl in his system.

The indictment is also looking to seize $996 from McCullough that it states was obtained through drug trafficking.