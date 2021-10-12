Suspect in court in connection with deadly Niles hit skip as family holds vigil

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – There are new developments Tuesday in the case of a deadly hit and run in Niles.

The suspect was in court and a vigil is planned to remember the woman who was killed.

James Markley, of Southington, is being held without bond on felony charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of an accident in the death of Diana St Julian.

Markley was arraigned in Niles municipal court Tuesday. He will be back in court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing.

Markley’s accused of hitting St. Julian on North Main Street early Sunday morning and leaving the scene. St Julian passed away from injuries she sustained in the accident. Her family and friends say she was a kind and loving woman who was taken away too soon.

“I just want him to know that he took a beautiful life that impacted so many people and made so many people happy. He just took that away from us in one second, and it didn’t even seem like he cared,” said Holly May, St Julian’s cousin.

A vigil will be held honoring the life of St Julian at 7 p.m. Tuesday at a car wash near the scene of the crash at the intersection of Federal and N. Main Street.