Suspect in child’s stabbing recently got out of prison for killing man during robbery

Keith Burley, accused of stabbing his girlfriend's 8-year-old son to death, had just finished serving the minimum sentence for murder

(WKBN) – Police say the suspect in a child’s stabbing death had only been out of prison for three months before committing the murder.

While the Union Township community tries to make sense of this horrendous crime, many still have a lot of questions.

What makes this case even more startling is the fact that Keith Burley, 43, had been in prison for two decades.

This is now the second time Burley has been charged with murder. This time, he’s accused of killing 8-year-old Mark Edward Mason, Jr.

In March, he made parole after serving 20 years behind bars for charges stemming from a 1999 murder conviction.

In that case, Burley pleaded guilty to third-degree murder. A judge sentenced him to 20 to 40 years for shooting and killing a man during a robbery in New Castle.

While Burley was in prison, he was charged again in 2002 for an incident that happened inside the facility. According to court documents, he was charged with aggravated harassment and assault by a prisoner.

Burley also has several gun and reckless endangerment charges on his record.

Despite all of that, he was released from jail just three months ago after only serving the minimum for his murder conviction.

MORE – Call to police led to suspected child killer’s arrest in Youngstown

Burley is now facing a handful of new charges in connection to Monday’s stabbing, including homicide, kidnapping, assault and a probation violation.

Being as this is now the second time Burley has been charged with homicide and given the young age of the victim, he could potentially face the death penalty. That would ultimately be up to the Lawrence County District Attorney.

Burley is scheduled to have an extradition hearing this Thursday to send him back to Lawrence County.

Mark Mason, Jr. Obituary