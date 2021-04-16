Suspect in child pornography investigation waives preliminary hearing

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A suspect in a child pornography investigation waived his preliminary hearing Friday in municipal court.

Magistrate Anthony Sertick bound over a charge of pandering obscenity to a minor against Matthew Lucarell, 41, who was arrested April 1 after a search warrant was served at his west side home.

Lucarell was supposed to have a hearing last week, but it was continued so he could find a lawyer, which he did.

He also managed to post his $25,000 bond and was free for his hearing.

Authorities are not releasing any details on the case, which was investigated by the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force.

