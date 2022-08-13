BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Boardman Police said Saturday the suspect in the robbery of Seven Seventeen Credit Union on Friday has been arrested.

Bobbisue Averill, 42, was arrested at a gas station on Market Street by Youngstown Police after several tips.

Averill was taken into custody and charged with robbery, contempt of court and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, according to Boardman Police.

Averill is being held without bond in the Mahoning County Jail.

Boardman Police Chief Todd Werth said police were looking for Averill after a woman matching her description walked into the Seven Seventeen Credit Union on California Avenue at about 11:30 a.m. Friday and gave a teller a “threatening” note demanding money.

Boardman police and the FBI are still working on another case when the same bank was robbed in May.