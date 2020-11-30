Suspect in Boardman ATM robbery still not caught, police say

If you have any information, please call Boardman police at 330-726-4150

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman police are looking for a man they say punched and robbed a woman at an ATM last week.

It happened last Tuesday around 6:15 p.m. at Huntington Bank on South Avenue.

The woman told police she was at the ATM when the man came up to the driver’s side window of her car and demanded all of her money.

She said he then punched her in the face several times and tried to grab the money, pulling out some of her hair.

According to police, the woman tried to fight back by kicking him through the window.

He ran away after grabbing some of her money, police said.

He is described as a thin, black man about 5’11” tall. Police said he is probably in his 20s or early 30s and was wearing all black at the time.

