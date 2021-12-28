YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The suspect in a November homicide in Beaver Township pleaded not guilty today at his arraignment in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Judge Anthony D’Apolito continued bond of $2 million for Gerald McMannis, 62, who entered not guilty pleas to charges of murder and grand theft of a motor vehicle.

A trial date of Jan. 31 was set before Judge R. Scott Krichbaum.

McMannis is charged with the Nov. 17 stabbing death of Joseph Catullo, 50, in a Lesher Road home.

Assistant Prosecutor Michael Yacovone said Catullo was stabbed multiple times. He would not comment on a motive but said the two were roommates.

McMannis was arrested two days after Catullo’s death by Pennsylvania State Police and Poland Township police. At the time he was arrested, McMannis was driving a truck from the home where Catullo was found.

At his arraignment county court in Canfield, prosecutors said McMannis fled to West Virginia and Pennsylvania before he was followed into Ohio and arrested.