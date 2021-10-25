Suspect in beating and abduction case on South Side in custody

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — One of four men accused of abducting a Loveland Road man from his driveway and beating him is in custody.

Undrel Fletcher, 23, was arraigned Friday in municipal court on a third degree felony charge of abduction and a first degree felony charge of aggravated robbery.

He remains in the Mahoning County jail. He is expected to have a preliminary hearing this coming Friday. He was arrested Thursday.

Three other men have been charged in the case but have yet to be taken into custody.

Reports said the victim was found after police were called about 3:05 p.m. Oct. 5 to a home on Loveland Road and they found a man in the driveway with several cuts and a split lip.

Reports said the man told police he was beaten because he owed some money to someone. The man said he was picked up for a ride and five people in the car beat him before dropping him off and beating him again.

The man’s brother told police a neighbor woke him up and said his brother was being beaten in the front yard.

Paramedics were called and took the victim to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.