Suspect hits police cruiser after pursuit in Brookfield, police say

Police said the driver almost collided with another vehicle and later hit a police cruiser after a pursuit, which started on State Route 7

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Charges are pending against a Brookfield man after police say he led an officer on a chase and clipped the police cruiser when he tried to get away.

Brookfield police Chief Dan Faustino said an officer was pulling into the fire station on State Route 7 around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday when he saw a vehicle coming up behind him with flashing lights. He turned around and got behind the vehicle as it continued traveling northbound on Route 7.

Faustino said the officer tried to pull over the driver, but the driver shut off the lights on the car and went into the southbound lane, where another car was traveling. Both vehicles swerved, just missing each other, and the suspect continued driving.

The chase reached a speed of 30 to 40 miles per hour as it reached Drake Stateline Road, where the officer was able to get in front of the suspect’s vehicle. The driver stopped but then tried to go around the police cruiser, hitting it, Faustino said.

Chief Faustino said the suspect then got out of the vehicle and approached the officer, refusing to stop. The officer hit the man with a Taser, but it didn’t stop him.

Officers then took the suspect to the ground and wrestled with him before getting him into handcuffs.

The suspect was sent to St. Elizabeth Health Center for a mental health evaluation.

Criminal charges are pending against the 27-year-old man.

No major injuries were reported during the incident.