Suspect head-butts Bazetta officer, deputies report

Investigators said before the attack, Ernest Frantz continued calling 911, making threats toward law enforcement

BAZETTA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Deputies say a suspect head-butted an officer, who responded to his Bazetta Township home after the suspect continuously called 911.

Just after 11 p.m. Saturday, 911 dispatchers reported to police that Ernest Frantz, III kept calling 911, saying if law enforcement showed up at his Bazetta Township home, he would kill them.

Bazetta Township police, Cortland police and Trumbull County Sheriff’s deputies all went to Frantz’s home on Niles Cortland Road, where they reported he was yelling and trying to fight officers.

Deputies reported that while investigators were escorting Frantz to a police cruiser, Frantz head-butted a Bazetta officer. He then continued to kick the door of the cruiser while he was inside, according to the sheriff’s report.

Frantz faces charges of assault, disrupting public service, inducing panic and resisting arrest.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges in court Monday.