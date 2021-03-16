Suspect found guilty of shooting man in Fowler last year

William Gambino, Jr. is accused of shooting William Blake in a fight over money

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A jury has reached a verdict in the case of a man charged with a shooting in Fowler last year.

On Tuesday, William Gambino, Jr. was found guilty on all charges. His sentencing will be next week.

Gambino is accused of shooting William Blake in a fight over money.

The shooting happened Oct. 7, 2020 on Youngstown-Kingsville Road.

Police said Gambino wanted money from Blake, and at some point, the conversation turned violent and Gambino took out a pellet gun and shot Blake several times.

Investigators said Blake charged Gambino, and that’s when Gambino took out a real firearm and shot Blake multiple times in the torso and neck area.

Gambino faced several charges, including felonious assault and aggravated robbery.