Suspect found guilty of shooting man in Fowler last year

Local News

William Gambino, Jr. is accused of shooting William Blake in a fight over money

by:

Posted: / Updated:
William Gambino, fowler shooting suspect

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A jury has reached a verdict in the case of a man charged with a shooting in Fowler last year.

On Tuesday, William Gambino, Jr. was found guilty on all charges. His sentencing will be next week.

Gambino is accused of shooting William Blake in a fight over money.

The shooting happened Oct. 7, 2020 on Youngstown-Kingsville Road.

Police said Gambino wanted money from Blake, and at some point, the conversation turned violent and Gambino took out a pellet gun and shot Blake several times.

Investigators said Blake charged Gambino, and that’s when Gambino took out a real firearm and shot Blake multiple times in the torso and neck area.

Gambino faced several charges, including felonious assault and aggravated robbery.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com