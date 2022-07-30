GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A suspect is in the Trumbull County Jail facing a murder charge.

Cole Conti, 20, was booked into the jail Saturday morning. He’s currently being held without bond, and his case was filed in Girard Municipal Court, according to jail records.

WKBN reached out to the Girard Police Department for more information and was told that information was not being released at this time.

