SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) — A man is in the Mahoning County Jail Saturday facing seven counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

David Veneri, 27, is under investigation after the Sebring Police Department received a complaint about Veneri having sexual conduct with a minor, according to a press release. The investigation opened Dec. 11.

Veneri was arrested Friday after a prosecutor approved the seven warrants for Veneri.

Sebring police are not releasing any more information at this time.

First News is investigating. Check back here for updates on this developing story.