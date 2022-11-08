WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is faces two charges, suspected of pulling a knife on a victim and threatening to cut him, according to a police report.

Police were dispatched to the 700 block of NW Buckeye Street in Warren just after 11:30 p.m. on Monday.

A woman reported that Martin Keenan, 63, came up to her apartment and said “[expletive] I’ll kill you,” according to a police report. The victim’s grandson then came out of the apartment and told Keenan to leave.

According to the report, Keenan walked away and the victim’s grandson went to check on a neighbor.

Reports say Keenan then approached the man with a knife and threatened to cut him. A neighbor told Keenan she was calling the police.

According to reports, Keenan then threw the knife over a balcony and left.

Keenan was arrested later Monday and charged with aggravated menacing and menacing.