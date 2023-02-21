WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A trial has been averted for a man accused in a police shootout in Liberty last year.

Kevin Mallard was in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court Tuesday where he pleaded guilty to attempted murder with a firearm specification; inducing panic with a firearm specification; improperly handling a firearm; carrying a concealed weapon; and attempted murder with a firearm specification and four counts of attempted murder in connection to the shootout with police.

Sentencing is set for March 14. Mallard is facing 97 to 102 years in prison

Mallard was charged following a June 2022 incident that led to a shootout with Liberty police on a busy roadway. Investigators said this took place after Mallard shot an innocent man in his face who was stopped at a red light at the intersection of Liberty Street and Belmont Avenue, leaving him blind in both eyes.

Liberty police exchanged gunfire with Mallard creating a standoff situation off of Belmont Avenue. Mallard was wounded in the gunfire.

Mallard went through two separate competency evaluations leading up to his trial date and was found competent both times.

Mallard’s trial had been set for Feb. 27 before he took the plea deal.