Suspect charged with robbery at Boardman gas station

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Wednesday, investigators with the Mahoning County Violent Crimes Task Force arrested a suspect in a Boardman robbery.

Police say they connected 20-year-old Christopher Robinson to the robbery of Shell gas station on July 21.

According to a police report, the robber picked up two Bang energy drinks and went to the counter. He then told the clerk, “I don’t want to hurt anyone, just give me the money.”

The clerk said he took money out of the register and left.

A witness told officers that she recognized the man, who she said frequently came into the store, according to the report.

Police released photos of the robbery on their Facebook page, hoping for tips from the community.

Robinson is being held in the Mahoning County Jail, pending a court appearance on the robbery charge.