MERCER COUNTY, Pa. (WKBN) – On Thursday afternoon, Combined Systems Inc., a security product provider, notified Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) of an employee theft of several weapons, according to reports.

Upon interviewing the witness, the police determined the suspect was an employee at the time of the theft.

At the suspect’s residence, police found several gas grenade type detonators, gauge bean bag less than lethal rounds, and other stolen goods.

The search warrant on the suspect’s property was executed by the PSP Hazardous Device and Explosives Team.

The suspect has been charged with possessing prohibited offensive weapons as well as receiving stolen property, according to reports.

For updates on this story, check back here.