Suspect caught in N.C. for shooting woman in Sharon, police say

(WKBN) – A man wanted for a January shooting of a woman in Sharon was apprehended in North Carolina on Friday, Feb. 26.

Trivaris Dorsey was wanted for shooting a woman on January 27 on the 700 block of Stambaugh Ave., police say.

Police say the woman was found bleeding from her stomach and arm. She said Dorsey shot her in the bathroom of the home and then took off in her vehicle.

Sharon’s Chief of Police Edward Stabile said Dorsey was apprehended in North Carolina with the assistance of the United States Marshals Service.

Dorsey will be held while awaiting extradition to Mercer County.

He faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, robbery, robbery of a motor vehicle, theft and person not to possess a firearm.