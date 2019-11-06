Suspect caught carrying stolen TV down street in East Liverpool, police say

A captain with the police department was on his way to work when he saw a man walking down Avondale Street carrying a TV

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the person who owns stolen items that were recovered during an arrest Wednesday.

A captain with the police department was on his way to work at about 7:20 a.m. when he saw a man walking down Avondale Street carrying a flatscreen TV.

The man tried to avoid the officer when questioned, police said.

Officers responding to the scene said they received several calls about items being stolen on Avondale and Oak streets.

The stolen items were recovered, and the suspect was arrested.

Anyone who knows the owner of the items is asked to call police at (330) 385-1234.

Courtesy: East Liverpool Police Dept.

