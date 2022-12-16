BAZETTA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A suspect faces multiple charges after calling police on a shooting and car robbery to cover his own crimes, according to a press release.

A Bazetta Twp. police press release said police were dispatched to an address on State Route 5 around 2:20 a.m. on Sunday after a caller stated he had fired three shots at two people who were stealing his car.

Police located the car later in the morning at the caller’s original location. It was burned and a total loss, according to the press release.

Courtesy of Bazetta Twp. Police Department

After an investigation, police determined that the caller committed the crime himself, according to the press release.

The press release states that Michael Hensley, 50, confessed to his crimes in an interview. Police took him into custody and transported him to the Trumbull County Jail on Thursday.

Hensley is charged with arson and making false alarms. He is set to be in court Friday morning.

The press release said the incident “illustrates the hard work and dedication by the officers who serve and help keep the community a safe place to live and work.”