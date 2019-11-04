Suspect beats, robs elderly Warren man in wheelchair, police say

Police said the 80-year-old victim was bleeding from three lacerations on his head

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating after reports of a suspect beating and robbing an elderly man in a wheelchair.

According to the report, police were called to the scene on Palmyra Road S.W. around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police said the 80-year-old victim was bleeding from three lacerations on his head.

The victim told police that the suspect came to his door and asked to use the restroom. Since he recognized the man, the victim allowed the suspect inside.

The report said three other males and a female also entered the home and the first man started to beat him with a firearm. The suspects took his medication and a Chase bank card, the report said.

The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries.