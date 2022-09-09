NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – A man suspected of raping a minor in North Jackson in 2019 was arrested this week.

Shavkat Abshukurov, 40, of Maineville, Ohio, was arrested by troopers Wednesday on a charge of rape.

The investigation began on August 12, 2019, when a girl came into the Truck World on Bailey Road, off of Interstate 76, and told a clerk she has been raped. She said it happened inside a commercial truck on the entrance ramp to I-76.

Troopers checked the area and didn’t find the truck but did find tracks left behind, showing that a vehicle had been stopped there for a period of time.

Investigators poured through surveillance video from the truck stop and tried for a DNA match, but nothing came up. They even looked into familial DNA, but those they contacted couldn’t provide any information.

Then, in early 2022, investigators used electronic data analysis for the location, date, and timeframe that the incident happened and were able to get enough information to issue an arrest warrant.

Abshukurov was arrested and booked into the Warren County Jail.