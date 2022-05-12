COLUMBIANA CO., Ohio (WKBN) – Deputies say a man trying to run from police crashed his car in Columbiana County on Thursday.

Deputies attempted to pull over Jonathan Weaver for driving infractions when he took off and crashed his vehicle and then ran away.

Courtesy: Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office

After a “lengthy foot chase,” deputies say Weaver was hit with a stun gun and arrested.

Suspected methamphetamine, crack, fentanyl, suboxone, pills, paraphernalia and over $1,000 in cash was recovered, according to deputies.

Weaver was arrested on multiple charges. Additional charges are pending lab results.