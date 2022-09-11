CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman was arrested Monday evening as a suspect in an arson case.

Jazmyne McDowell, 26, is in the Mahoning County Jail suspected of setting a fire on a front porch on the 100 block of Gordon Avenue.

According to a police report, the homeowner had already put the fire out when police arrived on the scene. The homeowner then told police that McDowell had just left and could have set the fire, according to reports.

Police then found McDowell walking on Penhale Avenue, not far from the house, according to a police report.

Police found a burn hole in her shirt. McDowell also admitted to having an ecstasy pill, according to a police report.

Police say a later drug test stated the pill tested positive for methamphetamine.

McDowell was charged with aggravated arson, drug paraphernalia and possession of drugs.