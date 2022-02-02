GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Police arrested a suspect after a chase in which the suspect’s vehicle struck a parked car in Girard.

Thursday night, police pursued two suspects in a white Ford Fusion.

An officer first noticed the vehicle when it sped past a stop sign on N. Highland Avenue. He activated his lights and pursued the vehicle to Hazel Avenue, where the suspects jumped out of the vehicle and ran, according to a police report. Police said that vehicle then crashed into a parked car in the area.

A concerned citizen gave descriptions of the suspects, leading officers to a search in the 1000 block of Patricia Drive.

Officers were able to arrest one of the suspects, Dionte Catron, according to a police report.

The other man was stopped but released without charges when it was determined that he wasn’t driving, the report stated.

After arriving at the police station, Catron gave officers a digital scale from his pocket that he said was used to weigh marijuana, according to the report.

Catron is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer. Catron also received traffic citations.

Catron was released and set to appear in court on February 8.