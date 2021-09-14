Suspect arraigned in South Avenue gas station murder

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Bond was continued at $1 million Tuesday for a man charged with a July shooting death at a South Avenue gas station.

Carlos Flores Jr., 18, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court before Magistrate Nicole Billak to a charge of murder for the July 18 shooting death of Reshaud Biggs Jr., 17.

Biggs was killed about 10 p.m. as he was pumping gas at the corner of East Avondale and South avenues.

Police have not commented on a motive nor have they released much information on the case.

Flores turned himself into police July 26 after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

When he was arraigned in municipal court, bond was set there at $1 million and Magistrate Billak continued that bond.

Flores was free on bond in an unrelated case when he was accused of killing Biggs. The bond in that case was revoked shortly after he was arrested on the murder charge.

A trial date of Oct. 4 before Judge John Durkin was set.