BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s not uncommon for some suspects who have interactions with police to lie about their identity. But a shoplifting investigation in Boardman Sunday make take the cake.

Officers were called about 7:45 p.m. to the Walmart in Boardman after employees said that two men, who were suspects in previous thefts at the store, were caught trying to steal again. The two men took off in a red Mazda CX3 with North Carolina plates.

The Mazda was found at a nearby gas station and a traffic stop was initiated. The driver cooperated with police and was issued a trespass warning for Walmart.

The front seat passenger was not so forthcoming. At first, he told officers his name was Larry Jackson and that he was from North Carolina but then said he was from New York City. Nothing came back to confirm his identity, but then the man said he has IDs registered in Texas, Wyoming, Ohio and Pennsylvania but still nothing came back.

The man also said he was 61 years old and about to turn 62, but that did not match the year of his birth that he gave to police.

The driver of the car told police he only knows the man as Larry Jackson and that he lives with a woman in New Castle, Pa. The driver was then released from the scene.

In the meantime, the man gave police other birthdates, another name and a combination of a couple of states but none came back with a positive ID.

In total, nine different combinations of names, states and birthdates were entered into the system.

So, Larry Jackson, now John Doe, was arrested on a charge of failure to disclose personal information and possession of drug paraphernalia for a pipe that was found in his pocket, according to the police report.

Once at the jail, Doe was refused because of a blood pressure issue and he was taken to the hospital. He was eventually booked into the Mahoning County Jail Monday.

It also turns out that the address in New Castle wasn’t accurate either, according to the police report.