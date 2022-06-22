BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A suspect was transferred to the Trumbull County Jail Friday on charges stemming from an incident in Masury on May 11.

Ieasha Irby, 29, of Hermitage, faces felonious assault, criminal damaging and traffic charges. Irby had been being held in the Mercer County Jail after an arrest on May 12.

Police said on May 11, they were called to the site of a crash in the 900 block of N. Stateline Rd. where a 19-year-old woman was being evaluated by medical crews. A Volkswagen was flipped upside down on the side of the road, and a mailbox and tree had been knocked down, according to a police report.

The victim told police that Irby, who was driving the other vehicle involved in the crash, had already left the scene.

According to the report, Irby had been at a house in Hermitage with the woman who was at the scene, and the woman jumped on the hood of the Chevrolet Trax that Irby was driving to stop her from leaving. Irby kept going, however, driving southbound on N. Stateline Road.

A man got into the car to chase the two in an attempt to help, but Irby’s vehicle swerved into the Volkswagen causing it to go off the roadway and flip over, according to the report.

Irby then overcorrected and hit the mailbox, throwing the woman off the hood of the vehicle, the report states.

The victim was not seriously injured and refused transportation to the hospital, police said. She was hysterical, however, and police noted that they could not get more details from her at the time as to what happened.

A family member of the victim told police where Irby was staying. Officers found the damaged Chevrolet Trax at the address in the 500 block of Crawford Dr. in Hermitage. The report states that Irby came out of the house, claiming to have been sleeping and saying that she did not know anything about the crash.

Police noted that Irby was wearing an ankle GPS unit at the time.

Police spoke with Irby’s parole officer who confirmed that the GPS unit tracked Irby on N. Stateline Road at the time of the crash.

Along with the charges in Brookfield, Irby also faces charges in Mercer County as the crash happened just over the Hermitage line, according to the report.