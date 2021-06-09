Suspect accused of threatening woman, children with gun in Austintown

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man is facing charges after a woman told Austintown police he threatened her and her children with a gun.

Around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to the 1000 block of Compass West for a reported domestic incident.

A 22-year-old woman told police 24-year-old Marquale Walker, the father of one of her children, showed up at her apartment with a gun. She said he was with a woman, who also has a child with Walker.

The alleged victim said Walker brought the woman over to fight because the woman had been sending her text messages all day.

The alleged victim told investigators Walker pointed the gun at them and threatened to shoot her and her children.

Police spotted the suspects in a brown Kia and stopped them. According to a police report, officers found an unloaded gun under the passenger seat and a loaded magazine in the glove box near where Walker was sitting.

Police took Walker into custody on charges of domestic violence, aggravated menacing, endangering children and improper handling of a firearm.

The woman who was with Walker was released and not charged, according to the report.