Suspect accused of threatening man with knife near Boardman restaurant

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is in the Mahoning County Jail after reports said he threatened another man with a knife near Mizu Japanese Restaurant on Boardman-Poland Road.

Officers were called to the area just before 7 p.m. Tuesday by a man who said he was approached by an unknown man who was “walking aggressively toward him” while he was standing near his vehicle in the parking lot. He said the man commented that he had a knife, according to a police report.

Police said the victim, a concealed carry holder, then drew his firearm and warned the suspect that he would shoot if he didn’t leave. The suspect then walked away toward Little Caesars Pizza, the report stated.

Witnesses and the victim were able to provide a description of the suspect, which led police to Marcus Farragher, who was found at Southern Boulevard and US-224, the report stated.

Witnesses identified Farragher as the suspect, and he was taken into custody on an aggravated menacing charge, according to the report.