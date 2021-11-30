Suspect accused of stabbing man with fork in Niles

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A Niles man is facing a felonious assault charge after a 55-year-old man reported that the suspect stabbed him in the face with a fork.

Officers were first called to the 300 block of Robbins Ave., where they received a report of a fight around 2 a.m. Friday.

Police said when they arrived, the victim was found to have a significant amount of blood around his mouth and jaw. That man accused 43-year-old Toronto Spencer of stabbing him in the face with a fork.

Witnesses said Spencer had been drinking and was involved in an argument, which led him to put a woman’s cell phone in the microwave. They said the victim tried to get the cell phone out of the microwave at which time he and Spencer began fighting and Spencer stabbed him with the fork, according to a police report.

The witnesses said this led to a tussle outside on the ground and another man held Spencer down as a woman called 911.

Police reported finding the bent fork on the ground.

Officers arrested Spencer, who had a cut on his forehead, on a felonious assault charge.

Spencer was arraigned Monday, and his bond was set at $100,000. He’s scheduled to appear in Niles Municipal Court around 9:15 a.m. Wednesday.